Mairs & Power Inc. Has $20.42 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.66% of Badger Meter worth $20,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,536. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

