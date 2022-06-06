Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Alliant Energy worth $47,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.22. 16,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,517. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

