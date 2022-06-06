Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 16,866 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,866 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.8% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.21% of Sherwin-Williams worth $190,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.61.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,040. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.67 and its 200-day moving average is $286.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

