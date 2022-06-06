Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 6,711 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,729,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.6% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Medtronic worth $282,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 221,428 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 193,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 305,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.32. The company had a trading volume of 64,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,461. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $95.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

