Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 6,964 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $111.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,554. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

