Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 8,044 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.22% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $18,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average of $134.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.