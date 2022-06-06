Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 859 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $129,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Target by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.84. 56,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,997. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

