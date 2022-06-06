Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 914 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.26% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. 21,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,958. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOC. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

