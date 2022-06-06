Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,087,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.0% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $216,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.78. 18,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

