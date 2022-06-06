Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,513 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TNF LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter worth $702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

EBMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $132.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.