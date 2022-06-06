Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 108,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,458. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

