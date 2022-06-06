Maltese Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,873 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Five Point worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Five Point by 3,242.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPH stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.81. 307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $713.87 million, a P/E ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,984 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $67,263.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $97,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,913 shares of company stock worth $778,365. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

