Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.88. 36,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,173,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

First Horizon Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.