Maltese Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank makes up about 2.6% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Metropolitan Bank worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MCB traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.34. 1,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $459,361. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

