Maltese Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, National Association makes up 1.1% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,419,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.24. 10,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,505. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.