Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

