Maltese Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank comprises 1.3% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,380,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $11,230,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.99. 6,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.26. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $179.05 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.25.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

