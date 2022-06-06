Mane Global Capital Management LP Invests $20.68 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,681,000. Burlington Stores accounts for 3.5% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Burlington Stores by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 51,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 37,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,730. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.41 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

