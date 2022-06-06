Mane Global Capital Management LP Invests $30.44 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,436,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,439,000. Under Armour accounts for about 5.2% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Under Armour as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,781,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

UAA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 155,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,617. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

