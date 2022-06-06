Maplelane Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maplelane Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL stock traded up $81.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,372.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,435.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,655.49.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

