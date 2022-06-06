Maplelane Capital LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $48.67. 111,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

