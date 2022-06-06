Marathon Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Banco Macro makes up approximately 1.2% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313,048 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 54,316 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 378.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of BMA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.01. 1,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $959.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

