Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

