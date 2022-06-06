Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys 237 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,749,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 136,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,234,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,115. The company has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.22 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

