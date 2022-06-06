Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,349 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.76. 32,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,844. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

