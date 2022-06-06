Marietta Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $196.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,589. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

