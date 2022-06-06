Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $12.85 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 2.7% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 72,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.41. 6,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,307. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.522 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

