Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 1.5% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock traded up $2.88 on Monday, hitting $312.76. The stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.80 and its 200-day moving average is $385.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.12 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

