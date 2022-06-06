Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $773,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of SIG traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $63.62. 19,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

