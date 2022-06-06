Marietta Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. 33,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

