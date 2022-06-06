Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $163.00.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.73.

MMC opened at $157.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average of $162.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

