Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 1,614,010 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3,782.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $178,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $2.76 on Monday, hitting $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,872. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,400.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,311 shares of company stock valued at $64,397,385. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

