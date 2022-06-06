Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 832,614 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 832,614 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $432,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 45,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $490.78. 9,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $509.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.27.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

