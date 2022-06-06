Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,713 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,408 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.26% of VMware worth $125,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,665 shares of company stock worth $8,565,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.75. 11,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,443. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

