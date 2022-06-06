Marshall Wace LLP Has $300.49 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 151.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Bio-Techne makes up about 0.6% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $300,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Bio-Techne by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,919,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

Shares of TECH traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $364.55. The company had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,747. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $335.02 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.80 and its 200-day moving average is $419.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

