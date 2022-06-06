Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 1,819,550 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 204.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.35% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $159,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.62. 30,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.11%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

