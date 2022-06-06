Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 20,037.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Cintas worth $131,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis increased its position in shares of Cintas by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cintas by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,057.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $401.25. 1,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.00 and its 200 day moving average is $403.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $345.33 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

