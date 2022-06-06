Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 712.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091,453 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $141,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNDT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.90. 27,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,985. Mandiant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The company had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

