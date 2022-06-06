Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,019 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.42% of Teleflex worth $218,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.03. 863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,279. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $256.77 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.