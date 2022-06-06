Massachusetts Institute of Technology Buys New Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Marqeta makes up approximately 0.1% of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,703,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 22,712.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 37,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,705.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 692,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,058,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. 154,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,948,392. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MQ. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

