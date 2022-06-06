Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

MATX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Matson stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.51.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,830,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

