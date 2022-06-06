MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $40,455.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

