Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 25,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.65.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $5.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $373.20. 1,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.19 and its 200 day moving average is $434.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

