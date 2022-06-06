Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Frontdoor accounts for about 0.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Frontdoor worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,604,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,530,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,354,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.13. 4,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $52.79.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

