Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Buys 2,214 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.57. 56,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.06. The company has a market cap of $467.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

