Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Purchases 200 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in SPS Commerce by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.51. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,635. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.78.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.