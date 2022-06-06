MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

