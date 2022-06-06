MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.