MD Financial Management Inc. Has $38.41 Million Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $38,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 145,142 shares during the last quarter.

PHO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.40. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,578. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

