MD Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 973,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.7% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $112,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,144. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

